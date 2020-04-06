J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA (UNCFF – Research Report) on April 1 and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.06.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 16 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Overweight” belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine “Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is ranked #1131 out of 6217 analysts.

UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, implying a 109.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR14.40 price target.

Based on UniCredit SpA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.23 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

UniCredit SpA is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Division, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Fineco, Non Core and Governance & Group Corporate Centre. The Commercial Banking Italy segment is composed commercial network, except CIB clients, leasing and factoring. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment provides all Austrian customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The CEE Division segment provides international financial banking services. The CIB segment offers structured finance, capital markets, and investment products; and corporate banking, transactions, financial, and advisory services to corporate and multinational customers. The Fineco segment offers single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. The Non Core segment includes selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy to be managed with a risk mitigation approach and some special vehicles for securitization transactions. The Governance & Group Corporate Centre segment includes global banking services, corporate center global function, inter-segment adjustments and consolidation adjustments not attributable to individual segments. UniCredit was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.