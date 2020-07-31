July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

J.P. Morgan Remains a Buy on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Edward Morris from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report), with a price target of CHF94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $95.15 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG’s market cap is currently $23.74B and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.

