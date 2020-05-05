J.P. Morgan Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

Uncategorized

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet reiterated an Overweight rating on Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) on April 23 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.18.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hess Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.2% success rate. Tonet covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Magellan Midstream, Pembina Pipeline, and USA Compression.

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $5.70. Currently, Hess Midstream Partners has an average volume of 359.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture, and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars, and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.