May 11, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

J.P. Morgan Reiterates Overweight on Walt Disney Shares, Sees 25% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on 5/8, J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani reiterated an Overweight rating on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)with a price target of $135, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Alexia Quadrani has a yearly average return of 1.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Quadrani has a 3.5% average return when recommending DIS, and is ranked #2277 out of 6559 analysts.

Out of the 29 analysts polled by TipRanks, 18 rate Walt Disney Company stock a Buy, 10 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 18.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $128.04.

