J.P. Morgan Reiterates Overweight on Qorvo Shares, Sees 7% Upside For The Stock

In a research report published on 7/30, J.P. Morgan analyst Bill Peterson reiterated an Overweight rating on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)with a price target of $140, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Bill Peterson has a yearly average return of 20.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Peterson has a 32.1% average return when recommending QRVO, and is ranked #1467 out of 6881 analysts.

Out of the 20 analysts polled by TipRanks, 15 rate Qorvo Inc stock a Buy, while 5 rate the stock a Hold. With a downside potential of 0.1%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $130.84.