May 16, 2020

J.P. Morgan Reiterates Overweight on AGNC Investment Shares, Sees 33% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 5/1, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane reiterated an Overweight rating on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)with a price target of $16.5, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Richard Shane has a yearly average return of 7.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Shane has a 7.8% average return when recommending AGNC, and is ranked #553 out of 6549 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate AGNC Investment stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 16.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $14.47.

