J.P. Morgan Reiterates an Overweight Rating on Annexon Biosciences (ANNX)

Uncategorized

J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama reiterated an Overweight rating on Annexon Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANNX) on September 29 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.36.

Annexon Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, which is a 123.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Based on Annexon Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.24 million.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Its product candidates are ANX005; ANX007; and ANX009.