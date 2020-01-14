J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Regeneron (REGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $378.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $384.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $442.00 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 702.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.