J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Buy rating on TreeHouse Foods (THS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and Conagra Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TreeHouse Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.88 and a one-year low of $33.50. Currently, TreeHouse Foods has an average volume of 592.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THS in relation to earlier this year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily in retail grocery and foodservice channels. Its products include non dairy powdered creamers and sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; powdered drink mixes; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot and cold cereals; macaroni and cheese, skillet dinners and other value added side dishes and salads; salsa and Mexican sauces; jams and pie fillings; pickles and related products; aseptic sauces; and liquid non dairy creamer. It operates through the following segments: Baked Goods, Beverages and Meal Solutions. The Baked Goods segment sells bars; candy; cookies; crackers; in-store bakery products; pita chips; pretzels; refrigerated dough; and retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toast. The Beverages segment sells broths; liquid non-dairy creamer; non-dairy powdered creamers; powdered drinks; ready-to-drink coffee; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment sells aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pasta; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company was founded on January 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.