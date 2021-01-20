J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Legend Biotech (LEGN – Research Report) on January 13. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Legend Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Legend Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.75 million and GAAP net loss of $66.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.8 million.

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm’s lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.