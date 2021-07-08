J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Adyen (ADYYF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR2700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2517.26.

Deshpande has an average return of 79.4% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is ranked #489 out of 7589 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2936.62, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Kepler Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2738.35 and a one-year low of $1501.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 299.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.