J.P. Morgan Maintains Their Hold Rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report) on May 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 190.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.37 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Clovis Oncology has an average volume of 5.78M.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.