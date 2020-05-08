J.P. Morgan Maintains a Buy Rating on Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released today, Robert Marcus from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra (PEN – Research Report), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 90.0% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nevro Crop, Insulet, and Glaukos.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penumbra with a $206.33 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Penumbra’s market cap is currently $6.47B and has a P/E ratio of 130.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.68.

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.