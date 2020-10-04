J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Sell Rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Sell rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report) on October 1 and set a price target of £0.65. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.52.

Perry has an average return of 66.0% when recommending Rolls-Royce Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #5356 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $3.56 average price target, which is a 161.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Societe Generale also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a £2.01 price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.