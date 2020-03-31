J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Sell Rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN – Research Report), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.91, close to its 52-week low of $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.64.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and GAAP net loss of $23.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $893K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BECN in relation to earlier this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.