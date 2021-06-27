J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Overweight Rating on Altice Usa (ATUS)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 24, Philip Cusick from J.P. Morgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Altice Usa (NYSE: ATUS), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.84.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.88, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $43.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Cusick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Anterix, and Equinix.

Altice Usa’s market cap is currently $16.02B and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATUS in relation to earlier this year.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.