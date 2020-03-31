J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Turnure maintained a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group (WEC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Turnure is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Turnure covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as CMS Energy, DTE Energy, and Evergy.

WEC Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.83, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on WEC Energy Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $244 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.08 billion and had a net profit of $205 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEC in relation to earlier this year.

