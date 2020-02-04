J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.12, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Jayaram is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Jayaram covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cimarex Energy, Devon Energy, and Apache.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $16.17, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $245 million.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate.