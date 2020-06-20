J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on June 18, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $271.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $312.80, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Biogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion and net profit of $1.4 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.49 billion and had a net profit of $1.41 billion.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.