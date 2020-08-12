J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released yesterday, Akash Gupta from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.15, equals to its 52-week high of $26.15.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $20.93 average price target.

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion and GAAP net loss of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.63 billion and had a net profit of $21 million.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.