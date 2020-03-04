J.P. Morgan Keeps a Sell Rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Occidental Petroleum (OXY – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.99, close to its 52-week low of $29.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Cenovus Energy, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Occidental Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $48.63.

Based on Occidental Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.54 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.54 billion and had a net profit of $705 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXY in relation to earlier this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.