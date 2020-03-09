J.P. Morgan Keeps a Hold Rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.80, close to its 52-week low of $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Fye covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and United Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, which is a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $98.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NKTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Roy Whitfield, a Director at NKTR bought 10,000 shares for a total of $92,400.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The firm focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments.