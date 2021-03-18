J.P. Morgan Keeps a Buy Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.05.

CFA has an average return of 3.8% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6686 out of 7397 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $122.84 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $310B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -137.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NSRGF in relation to earlier this year.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.