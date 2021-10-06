J.P. Morgan Downgrades Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Hold

J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker downgraded Spirit Airlines (SAVE – Research Report) to Hold on October 4 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Baker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Group Holdings, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spirit Airlines’ market cap is currently $2.93B and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.