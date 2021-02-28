J.P. Morgan Downgrades Solar Capital (SLRC) to Hold

Solar Capital (SLRC – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $19.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Melissa Wedel today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.35, close to its 52-week high of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wedel is ranked #6152 out of 7332 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Capital with a $19.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solar Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.42 million and net profit of $18.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.