J.P. Morgan Downgrades Humanigen (HGEN) to Sell

In a report issued on September 12, Eric Joseph from J.P. Morgan downgraded Humanigen (HGEN – Research Report) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.36, close to its 52-week low of $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Joseph covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humanigen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.40.

Humanigen’s market cap is currently $377.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.13.

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.