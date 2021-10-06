J.P. Morgan Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Hold

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $20.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama on October 4. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.66, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.6 million and GAAP net loss of $39.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.21 million.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.