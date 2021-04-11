J.P. Morgan Believes US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Won’t Stop Here

J.P. Morgan analyst Vivek Juneja upgraded US Bancorp (USB – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.29, close to its 52-week high of $57.45.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.05, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $86.08B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USB in relation to earlier this year.

Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp is a financial services holding company and offers services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. It also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.