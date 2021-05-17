J.P. Morgan Believes Linde (NYSE: LIN) Still Has Room to Grow

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report) on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $301.17, close to its 52-week high of $303.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $325.73 average price target, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $303.87 and a one-year low of $172.76. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 1.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.