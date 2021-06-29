J.P. Morgan Believes Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 1, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Legend Biotech (LEGN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.09, close to its 52-week high of $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Gilead Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Legend Biotech with a $53.67 average price target, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Legend Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.68 million and GAAP net loss of $80.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.23 million.

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm’s lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.