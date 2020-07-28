J.P. Morgan Believes BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 21, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.00, close to its 52-week high of $131.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $125.86 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $502 million and net profit of $81.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $401 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.47 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.