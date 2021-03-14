J.P. Morgan Believes Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, David Common from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.34, close to its 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.36, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies’ market cap is currently $11.86B and has a P/E ratio of -21.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.