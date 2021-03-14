J.P. Morgan Believes ARAMARK Holdings (NYSE: ARMK) Won’t Stop Here

J.P. Morgan analyst Carla Casella maintained a Buy rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.32, close to its 52-week high of $42.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $39.33 average price target, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report issued on March 8, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

ARAMARK Holdings’ market cap is currently $10.75B and has a P/E ratio of -15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARMK in relation to earlier this year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.