Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 14, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF – Research Report), with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.9% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Ivanhoe Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.54.

The company has a one-year high of $3.46 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 175.7K.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.