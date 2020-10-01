Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $1.75, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.