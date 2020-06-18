Iteris (ITI) Gets an Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Uncategorized

JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha reiterated an Outperform rating on Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) on June 9 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75, representing a 105.4% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Osha is ranked #586 out of 6703 analysts.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.9 million and net profit of $217K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 million.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.