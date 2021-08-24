Itau Unibanco Initiates a Buy Rating on Zenvia (ZENV)

In a report released yesterday, Itau Unibanco from Itau Unibanco initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Zenvia (ZENV – Research Report) and a price target of $24.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.74, close to its 52-week high of $15.87.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zenvia with a $24.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zenvia Inc provides a platform that enables companies to create unique journeys for their end customers across a variety of channels. Its CX communications platform provides a combination of solutions focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, and Webchat. The company generates revenue primarily from Brazil followed by EUA, Switzerland, Mexico, South Africa, and other regions.