May 28, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Itamar Medical (ITMR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMRResearch Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itamar Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Itamar Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.77 million and GAAP net loss of $999K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $214K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019