July 1, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Itamar Medical (ITMR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Itamar Medical yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $33.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Itamar Medical’s market cap is currently $385.9M and has a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019