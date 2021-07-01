Itamar Medical (ITMR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Itamar Medical yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $33.00 average price target.

Itamar Medical’s market cap is currently $385.9M and has a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.