Is Crypto Worth the Hype?

Cryptocurrency trading is a new contender in the global financial trading market, but thanks to the explosion in value of Bitcoin a few years ago, the average citizen is aptly aware of crypto trading. Inexperienced traders have been drawn to trading in crypto due to the promise of potentially massive profits (due to the volatility of currencies), as well as the ease of access. It is possible for anybody with a smartphone to download an app that allows them to trade cryptocurrencies once they have confirmed their identities. Is cryptocurrency special compared to normal trading, and is it actually worth getting involved with?

Never invest without understanding

If you invest into anything without understanding how the market works, you are just taking a gamble. It is that simple. Cryptocurrencies are no different. You should never invest into anything unless you fully understand the products that you’re buying into—base your trading decisions off cold hard analysis instead of anything else. Some people are determined to buy into crypto, but don’t have the time to analyze it properly as they also have full-time jobs. In this case, these individuals should use information from VIP signals crypto providers, which give you trading signals based on in-depth analysis and research.

Points to consider

There are some negatives of trading in cryptocurrencies that exploit newcomers who know nothing about trading but have received tips from friends. One such negative is commission charges. If you don’t conduct a thorough analysis of middlemen offerings, any profits you make from a good call will be impaired if commission charges are set too high. The big and established exchanges set a 0.05% commission rate per trade, but some highly branded crypto apps that aim at attracting people new to trading can charge a lot higher. These charges offset profits, so keep in mind that if you use an app that takes a 0.5% cut, your chosen crypto will need to climb to at least 0.51% to make any profit at all, and unless your trade was huge, this profit will not have any real impact. Be sure to look for trusted exchanges with the lowest fees.

You should also consider slippage—if you place an order at one price, but it gets executed at a different price, your profits will be lowered through no fault of your own (besides, perhaps, not screening the broker for slippage). As many cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, slippage can be a major problem if you are making online trades. In some instances, you will get positive slippage (where an order is submitted and the best available buying price being offered is below your requested price), but negative slippage can seriously damage a trade.

If you’re trying to decide whether crypto is worth the hype, you should start trading using stop-loss and take-profit tools, which are designed to get you out of a losing trade before you lose a lot more, as well as encouraging a healthy discipline for taking profit while you have it. These tools are not specific to cryptocurrency, but due to the unpredictable nature of crypto they are especially relevant. If you are looking to invest in crypto, your first step should be to thoroughly learn about the currency you are looking at buying; learning all the context and reading as many tips as you can with a critical eye.