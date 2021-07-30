ironSource (IS) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to ironSource (IS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Airbnb.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ironSource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75, representing a 38.9% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a blank check company.