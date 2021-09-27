September 27, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

IronNet (IRNT) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

By Carrie Williams

IronNet (IRNTResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $29.00 price target from Needham analyst Mike Cikos today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Cognyte Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IronNet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019