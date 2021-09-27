IronNet (IRNT) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

IronNet (IRNT – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $29.00 price target from Needham analyst Mike Cikos today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Cognyte Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IronNet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

