IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report issued on April 3, Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings (IQV – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.72.

IQVIA Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.50, a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.14 and a one-year low of $81.80. Currently, IQVIA Holdings has an average volume of 1.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IQV in relation to earlier this year.

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.