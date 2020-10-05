October 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Iqiyi (IQ) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.23.

CFA has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6138 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Iqiyi with a $20.25 average price target.

Based on Iqiyi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.41 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.44 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.33 billion.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

