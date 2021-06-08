June 8, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

IPOWER, Inc. (IPW) Has a New Rating from Roth Capital

By Ryan Adsit

IPOWER, Inc. (IPWResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $9.00 price target from Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPOWER, Inc. with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

iPower Inc is a online hydroponic equipment and accessory retailers and suppliers in North America. The company sell the products through own website as well as online channel partners that include Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

