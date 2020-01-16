January 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVAResearch Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, and ESSA Pharma.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

