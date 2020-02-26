Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.68, close to its 52-week high of $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.4% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.17, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.