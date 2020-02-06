February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Ion Geophysical (IO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ion Geophysical (IOResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #103 out of 5881 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Ion Geophysical is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ion Geophysical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Seismic Services.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019