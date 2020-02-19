Invitation Homes (INVH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo gave Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.61, close to its 52-week high of $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

Invitation Homes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.70 and a one-year low of $22.73. Currently, Invitation Homes has an average volume of 4.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INVH in relation to earlier this year.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment.