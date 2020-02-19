Invitae (NVTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Invitae (NVTA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.50, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Moleculin Biotech.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $78.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $29.84 million.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.